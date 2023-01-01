Welcome to friendship-bracelets.net! On this site, you can find patterns and descriptions on how to make the popular bracelets for yourself or a dear friend. Take part of this great hobby and start tying today! The site contents are made by the users. When you have signed up for an account, you can upload your own patterns, photos of your bracelets, useful links etc. So sign up and start giving inspiration to others! The origin of Friendship Bracelets Originally, these colorful bands were invented by native people in Central and South America. According to tradition, you tie a bracelet onto the wrist of a friend who may wish for something at that moment. The bracelet should be worn until it is totally worn-out and falls off by itself, at which moment the wish is supposed to come true.